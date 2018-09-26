Evelyn Bourke

Growing up on a dairy farm in Ireland gave Bourke an innate sense of what it means to run an enterprise—she’s now in charge of 929 dental clinics, 17 hospitals, 345 medical clinics, 317 nursing homes, and 61 care villages as CEO of British health insurer, Bupa. In 2017, Bourke helped the healthcare provider of 15.5 million customers reach a revenue of nearly $16 billion, a 5% increase from the previous year. This past May, Bupa opened the first phase of a new clinic in Santiago, Chile. With a capacity of 460 beds, it will soon be the largest Bupa hospital in the world. Even earlier in the year, Bupa teamed up with digital health firm HealthTap to lower costs of care and improve patients’ health—all achieved through a digital interface.