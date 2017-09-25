36
Erica Mann
President, Consumer Health Division, Bayer, 58
Mann heads the Consumer Health Division of Bayer, the $52.3 billion German pharmaceutical firm. That puts her in charge of a stable of well-known over-the-counter brands like Aspirin, Aleve, Claritin and Alka-Seltzer that generated nearly $7 billion in sales last year, up about 18% from 2015 and more than 65% from 2011 when Mann took charge. That new heft has come from acquisitions, she has completed three major ones in the past four years, as well as organic growth for the business, which now spans roughly 160 countries and employs almost 13,000. Mann also holds the distinction of being the first woman in Bayer’s 150-year history to hold a seat on the company’s supervisory board.