Emma Walmsley

Walmsley catapults to the No. 2 spot after taking the top job at GlaxoSmithKline, the $38 billion pharmaceutical giant in April. The executive, who spent the previous two years running GSK’s consumer healthcare business—a $10 billion portfolio of popular over-the-counter brands that includes Sensodyne and Flonase—experienced some early wins. This month, the drugmaker secured regulatory approvals for its shingles vaccine (a potential blockbuster) as well as an inhaler to treat chronic lung disease. Walmsley, a former L’Oreal exec, has also begun reshaping the broader company; in July, she announced plans to eliminate 33 of GSK’s drug development programs and 130 non-core brands.