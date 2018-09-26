26
Dominique Senequier
President, Ardian, 65
Courtesy of Ardian
Ardian is the largest private equity firm in the world run by a woman. And that woman? Senequier, who leads its all-male 11-member executive team. Often called “La Reine (the Queen) of Private Equity,” Senequier oversees more than 500 employees across 14 European offices. Under her leadership, Ardian has increased its assets under management from $62 billion to $71 billion in the last year.
|
Personal Information
|Country
|France
|Previous Rank
|20
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials
|Millions ($)
|2017 Profits
|-
|2017 Revenues
|-
|Market Value as of 08/30/18 ($M)
|-