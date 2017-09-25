Dominique Senequier

As the president of Ardian, Senequier oversees the world’s fourth-largest private investment company in terms of private equity assets under management. The French financier founded the firm 21 years ago as part of the AXA Group before spinning it off in 2013 as an independent entity. In the last 12 months, Ardian has increased its assets under management from $55 billion to $62 billion. It also is the largest private equity firm run by a woman, and Senequier is the only female member of Ardian’s eight-person executive team.