Dominique Leroy

CEO of the Belgian telecom since 2014, Leroy keeps chipping away at a goal of cutting approximately $110 million in costs by 2018 by simplifying the company’s business operations. Proximus continues to post revenue declines in its legacy voice businesses, plus it endured a regulatory change in June that eliminated roaming fees for users traveling in the European Union. At the same time, Proximus is investing in its entertainment offerings. In May, it renewed its deal for rights to the Jupiler pro football league for three season, and in March it began offering a Netflix subscription through some of its television packages.