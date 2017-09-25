5
Chanda Kochhar
Managing Director and CEO, ICICI Bank, 55
Kochhar has led India’s largest private lender for eight years, and under her stewardship ICICI Bank has thrived. In the 12 months ending September 7, 2017, the bank’s market capitalization rose 20.2% to nearly $30 billion. Revenue climbed 9.1% in 2016. Kochhar also proved a smooth operator during crisis. Her bank was quick to respond last November when the government announced its surprise demonetization of 500 and 1,000 rupee notes (an overwhelming majority of the currency in circulation), partnering with retailers and small businesses to facilitate digital payments.