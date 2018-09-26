Carolyn McCall

McCall made the high-profile leap from CEO of discount airline easyJet to chief executive of the British broadcaster last year, starting her new ITV position in January 2018. In the first half of the year, ITV reported that its share of viewers had reached a 10-year high, thanks to its hit reality show Love Island and coverage of the World Cup. In July, McCall announced a new three-year plan to invest $78.7 million to “refresh” ITV, including the further development of its streaming service ITV Hub, a paid version of which has experienced 500% subscriber growth year over year. A joint streaming service with a rival is also not out of the question since McCall sees a real demand for “distinctive British content.”