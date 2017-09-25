24
Carolyn McCall
CEO, CEO Designate, EasyJet; ITV, 56
After seven years as the helm of EasyJet, McCall will depart to take a high-profile top spot at the U.K. television network ITV later this year. That’s not until January, however. In the meantime it’s rough going at EasyJet, which saw its profits tumble 28% after a year of challenges, including the pound’s weakness, cooling demand following terror attacks, and a series of air traffic control strikes. At ITV, new obstacles await, most notably advertisers’ increasing penchant for social media marketing in lieu of traditional television ads. The company’s investors seem to believe she’s up for the challenge, however: Shares were immediately up following news of her appointment.