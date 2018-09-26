33
Birgitte Bonnesen
CEO and President, Swedbank AB, 62
After working at Swedbank for 30 years, Bonnesen was appointed CEO and president in April 2016. Bonnesen has spearheaded the Nordic-Baltic banking group’s transition to a more digitally-focused platform, with the aim of increasing engagement and efficiency. In Sweden, the bank’s mortgage and consumer loan processes are now fully automated, and 56% of its contract sales are completed digitally in its Baltic markets. Heading a company with over seven million private customers and more than 600,000 corporate customers, Bonnesen has boosted Swedbank’s 2017 revenue to $6.3 billion, an increase of 8.9% since 2016.