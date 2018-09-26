38
Belinda Wong
CEO, Starbucks China, Starbucks, 47
Serving as CEO of Starbucks China means Wong, a Hong-Kong native, oversees the $22 billion global coffee chain’s fastest-growing market where a new Starbucks store opens every 15 hours. With 3,300 stores in China to date, she has a goal of opening 5,000 more by 2021, as Starbucks—once unrivaled in China—faces new competition from startups like Luckin Coffee. In addition to spearheading Starbucks’ torrid growth, Wong introduced a pioneering health insurance benefit and housing allowance for employees in June 2017, and in August 2018, her company teamed up with Alibaba to create a virtual Starbucks store for Chinese customers.