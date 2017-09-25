35
Ann Cairns
President, International Markets, Mastercard, 60
Cairns is one of eight C-suite members at Mastercard, and—as manager of all territories outside the U.S. and Canada—she’s responsible for over 65% of the company’s total business. That means that as Mastercard’s revenue increased 11.5% in 2016, Cairns oversaw at least $7 billion in sales. Cairns also expanded her influence outside the company, becoming chair of ICE Clear Europe, the U.K. clearing house of Intercontinental Exchange, in early 2017.