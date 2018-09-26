19
Ann Cairns
Vice Chairman, Mastercard, 61
Courtesy of Mastercard
In April 2018, Cairns was promoted to vice chair of Mastercard, the financial services company with $12.5 billion in revenue. Cairns, also a member of the global management committee, had spent the previous seven years as president of Mastercard’s international division, a role that put in her charge of 60% of the company’s global revenue. Her new role gives her strategic oversight of global projects at Mastercard, including those involving inclusion, diversity, and innovation.
Personal Information
|Country
|U.K.
|Previous Rank
|35
|Newcomer?
|-
Company Financials
|Millions ($)
|2017 Profits
|3,915.0
|2017 Revenues
|12,497.0
|Market Value as of 08/30/18 ($M)
|222,020.0