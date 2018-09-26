2
Ana Botín
Executive Chair, Banco Santander, 57
-
E-mail
-
Tweet
-
Facebook
-
Linkedin
Botín helms the Eurozone’s largest bank by market capitalization, and Banco Santander performed solidly in 2017 with revenues and profits climbing 5.6% and 8.8% respectively. Those results were helped along by the Spanish bank’s global presence—results in Brazil, Mexico and Spain were especially strong—and a laser focus on cultivating loyal customers (up 24% by the bank’s count). Even so, investors have fretted about the bank’s struggling U.K. business and its lower-than-ideal capital ratios, sending the stock down 29% in the 12 months ending Aug. 30. Botín meanwhile is pushing the bank into blockchain and other technologies and is speaking up more on digital platforms herself these days: she’s become a regular on Twitter, and she explained why she’s a feminist on LinkedIn earlier this year.