31
Adaire Martin-Fox
Copresident, Global Customer Operations, SAP, 53
Martin-Fox debuts on this list after being tapped in May as co-president of global customer operations for SAP, the $24.3 billion German software firm. The Irish exec, who previously headed up SAP’s Asia-Pacific region now oversees the company’s activities in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Greater China, a roughly $11.9 billion business. (Her counterpart, Jennifer Morgan, runs the Americas and Asia Pacific regions. and landed on Fortune’s MPW “On Our Radar” list.) She is also a member of SAP’s executive board. Since joining SAP in 2008, Martin-Fox has spearheaded a number of initiatives to promote gender equity within the company, including an equal pay campaign in the Asia-Pacific regions and an effort to ease professional women’s transition back into the workforce after a career break like childbirth.