Adaire Fox-Martin
Executive Board; Copresident, Global Customer Operations, SAP, 54
Roughly half of SAP’s $26.4 billion in yearly revenue flows through Fox-Martin, co-leader of global customer operations. In her second year on the executive board, Fox-Martin is also overseeing the company’s shift to the cloud, an effort that is already bearing fruit. In the first quarter of 2018, SAP’s cloud revenue grew by 31%, exceeding 1 billion euros ($1.16 billion) in a quarter for the first time in company history. With the largest cloud portfolio in the world, SAP’s market cap and stock price reached an all-time high in 2018’s first quarter.