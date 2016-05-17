S.C. Johnson & Son
The companies were selected based on a combination of factors: their prodigious revenues or assets, their social currency, their deep connection to our daily lives, and (particularly for the newer and smaller companies), their disruptive impact.

For more on the 25 Most Important Private Companies, see "Companies Find a New Allure in Going Private."

CREDITS

By Erika Fry, Leigh Gallagher, Vivian Giang, Erin Griffith, Robert Hackett, Mathew Ingram, John Kell, Beth Kowitt, Adam Lashinsky, Michal Lev-Ram, Sy Mukherjee, Brian O’Keefe, and Christopher Tkaczyk

Fortune has long celebrated the achievements of massive publicly-held corporations in lists such as the long-running Fortune 500. Today, as even super-hot startups forgo IPOs (at least for now), and some public behemoths turn private, the time has come to recognize the hugely significant contributions of those corporations that choose not to sell their stock to the public.

19.

State Farm

Courtesy of State Farm

State Farm is another titan that earns its place on this list through sheer mass—­record revenue of $80 billion in its most recent reported year—and for how integral it is to the financial security of millions of people. After all, State Farm, which is owned by its policyholders, insures more U.S. homes and cars than any other company. Along with other insurers, it may even influence how people drive. It offers discounts on premiums for those who drive less or allow State Farm to place sensors in their cars (which track things like speed and sudden braking). It recently patented a wearable device that could vibrate if the driver shows signs of ­drowsiness.

Company Info
CEO Michael Tipsord
HQ location Bloomington, Ill.

