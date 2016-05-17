State Farm
State Farm is another titan that earns its place on this list through sheer mass—record revenue of $80 billion in its most recent reported year—and for how integral it is to the financial security of millions of people. After all, State Farm, which is owned by its policyholders, insures more U.S. homes and cars than any other company. Along with other insurers, it may even influence how people drive. It offers discounts on premiums for those who drive less or allow State Farm to place sensors in their cars (which track things like speed and sudden braking). It recently patented a wearable device that could vibrate if the driver shows signs of drowsiness.
Company Info
|CEO
|Michael Tipsord
|HQ location
|Bloomington, Ill.