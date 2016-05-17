Bechtel
McKinsey

The 25 Most Important Private Companies

See our methodology and credits

The companies were selected based on a combination of factors: their prodigious revenues or assets, their social currency, their deep connection to our daily lives, and (particularly for the newer and smaller companies), their disruptive impact.

For more on the 25 Most Important Private Companies, see "Companies Find a New Allure in Going Private."

CREDITS

By Erika Fry, Leigh Gallagher, Vivian Giang, Erin Griffith, Robert Hackett, Mathew Ingram, John Kell, Beth Kowitt, Adam Lashinsky, Michal Lev-Ram, Sy Mukherjee, Brian O’Keefe, and Christopher Tkaczyk

Fortune has long celebrated the achievements of massive publicly-held corporations in lists such as the long-running Fortune 500. Today, as even super-hot startups forgo IPOs (at least for now), and some public behemoths turn private, the time has come to recognize the hugely significant contributions of those corporations that choose not to sell their stock to the public.

8.

Kaiser Permanente

Photograph by Brooks Kraft—Corbis via Getty Images

Kaiser Permanente may just be an antidote to our perpetually ailing health care system. The 71-year-old nonprofit—it’s a health plan, a hospital system, and a physicians’ group all in one—provides high-­quality and relatively affordable care to some 10 million members in eight states. As both the payer and the provider, Kaiser (2015 revenue: $61 billion) aims to keep costs low and patients healthy: Salaried doctors focus on prevention and positive outcomes; records are digitized; “advice nurses,” reachable by phone, avert pricey needless emergency room visits; and the company conducted 22 million email consultations in 2015.

CEO Bernard Tyson
HQ location Oakland

