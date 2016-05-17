Kaiser Permanente
Kaiser Permanente may just be an antidote to our perpetually ailing health care system. The 71-year-old nonprofit—it’s a health plan, a hospital system, and a physicians’ group all in one—provides high-quality and relatively affordable care to some 10 million members in eight states. As both the payer and the provider, Kaiser (2015 revenue: $61 billion) aims to keep costs low and patients healthy: Salaried doctors focus on prevention and positive outcomes; records are digitized; “advice nurses,” reachable by phone, avert pricey needless emergency room visits; and the company conducted 22 million email consultations in 2015.
Bernard Tyson
Oakland