Westcoast Trucking Inc
In 2003, entrepreneur Jay Patel wondered if providing transportation to his existing warehouse clients would be beneficial in creating a streamlined supply chain for his customers. He recognized that transportation played a vital role in business operations especially with close proximity to the ports. Over fifteen years later, Westcoast Trucking, an enterprising transportation firm with Fortune 500 clientele and reliable services has been able to double their fleet year after year. Patel says that utilizing technology, happy employees and an emphasis on the high service quality logistics, is the differentiating factor from other trucking companies.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|112.7%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$3784000.00
|HQ Location
|Compton, California
|Business Leader(s)
|Jay Patel
|Title
|President