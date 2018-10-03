All Filters LLC
Methodology

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

In 2006, physical therapist Heidi Jannenga was the director of a multi-clinic practice and found herself in need of a more efficient and less expensive mode of taking patient notes. Realizing that there was nothing on the market, Heidi paired with a seasoned technologist and WebPT was born in 2008. As the company meets its 10 year anniversary, they have also met tremendous growth, with about 15,000 physical therapy practices using their platform nationwide to record patient notes, document processes, along with multiple other aspects of the platform. WebPT, which aims to create an end to end platform that will service all the technology and business aspects of physical therapists offices, has taken an innovative approach to the healthcare IT industry, and plans to continue on their path of growth, as they recently acquired a company that will improve the medical billing aspect of WebPT. Heidi considers the team they have built at WebPT to be one of their most valuable assets. Their emphasis on their team commitments, which are led by a culture captain within the company, are comprised of values such as possess true grit, create raving fans, and accountability: F up; own up.

Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 180.53%
2017 Revenues ($M) $47906474.00
HQ Location Phoenix, Arizona
Business Leader(s) Heidi Jannenga
Title Co-Founder and President

