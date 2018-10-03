WebPT
In 2006, physical therapist Heidi Jannenga was the director of a multi-clinic practice and found herself in need of a more efficient and less expensive mode of taking patient notes. Realizing that there was nothing on the market, Heidi paired with a seasoned technologist and WebPT was born in 2008. As the company meets its 10 year anniversary, they have also met tremendous growth, with about 15,000 physical therapy practices using their platform nationwide to record patient notes, document processes, along with multiple other aspects of the platform. WebPT, which aims to create an end to end platform that will service all the technology and business aspects of physical therapists offices, has taken an innovative approach to the healthcare IT industry, and plans to continue on their path of growth, as they recently acquired a company that will improve the medical billing aspect of WebPT. Heidi considers the team they have built at WebPT to be one of their most valuable assets. Their emphasis on their team commitments, which are led by a culture captain within the company, are comprised of values such as possess true grit, create raving fans, and accountability: F up; own up.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|180.53%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$47906474.00
|HQ Location
|Phoenix, Arizona
|Business Leader(s)
|Heidi Jannenga
|Title
|Co-Founder and President