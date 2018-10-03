Warehouse of Fixtures
David Singer planned to go to law school, but wanted to earn a little extra money before going. In 2004 his grandfather’s office furniture business, Warehouse of Fixtures, had closed, he asked his family if he could sell off the remaining inventory. He fell in love with the business. Customers continued to purchase used furniture pushing David to create Warehouse of Fixtures “The Next Generation” (TNG). Today Warehouse of Fixtures TNG continues to grow, named one of INC 5000 Fastest Growing Companies for 5 years running. According to David, Trump’s tariffs will make importing a challenge for their competitors, but Warehouse of Fixtures TNG is positioned to grow because a large portion of their revenue comes from the sales and service of used and refurbished office furniture.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|130.58%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$9446295.00
|HQ Location
|St. Louis, Missouri
|Business Leader(s)
|David Singer
|Title
|CEO