VDP Enterprises
When Kathryn van der Pol and her husband, Sybren, bought Adolf Hoepfl Garage in 2004, it was located in a run-down building, and all of the bookkeeping was done on hand-written notes. Together, the couple were able to grow the automotive repair service and maintenance company into a business with a healthy and diverse customer base.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|72.67%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$1.49
|HQ Location
|Houston
|Business Leader(s)
|Kathryn Sybren van der Pol, Sybren van der Pol
|Title
|President and Owner, Vice President and Owner