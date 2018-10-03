Vazquez Commercial Contracting, LLC
Vazquez Commercial Contracting, LLC (VCC) is an SBA 8(a), SDB, HUBZone, MBE, DBE certified and licensed general contracting company. In 2008 during tough economic times, Joe Vazquez got the entrepreneur bug and bled his 401K dry to get the company started. Fast forward to 2017 when VCC brought in over $30M in revenue. “It’s very humbling, to see this business and what it’s done,” says Joe. “It’s exciting to see where the future will take us.”
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|1481.02%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$30425295.00
|HQ Location
|Kansas City ,Missouri
|Business Leader(s)
|Joe Vazquez
|Title
|President