UYL Color
In 2005, Yen Hoang cofounded UYL Color with her brother and father who had owned an auto body shop and saw an opportunity in the automotive paint industry. When the business began, UYL Color’s client base was primarily large auto body shops, but Hoang attributes her exceptional growth on focusing on all size shops, not just the large accounts. UYL’s dedication to service, respect, and support has been the foundation of its growing success.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|168.48%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$3.58
|HQ Location
|Houston
|Business Leader(s)
|Yen Hoang
|Title
|CEO