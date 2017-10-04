Urbantech Consulting Engineering PC
At UrbanTech, people matter most. From the moment an employee starts, Wei Wang sets the person up on a professional development track. He pushes for excellence. A 17-year-old New York company, UrbanTech provides integrated structural and construction engineering services in the highly competitive infrastructure market in the Greater New York area. The company is strategically located in downtown Manhattan to capitalize on the proximity to its clients and market.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|279.57%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$3.57
|HQ Location
|New York City
|Business Leader(s)
|Wei Wang, Ph.D.
|Title
|PE and President