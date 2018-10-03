Semper Tek, Inc.
Studio ARQ

100 Fastest-Growing Inner City Businesses

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Methodology

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Sort by:
  1. Rank
  2. Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
  3. 2017 Revenues ($M)
Clear Filters

Filter by

Clear Filters
Apply
Close

Clear Filters

Rank

VIEW:

View The Full List
30.

UrbanTech Consulting Engineering PC

Courtesy of UrbanTech Consulting Engineering

At UrbanTech, people matter most. From the moment an employee starts, Wei Wang sets the employee on a professional development track. He pushes for excellence–providing financial support for academic advancement and the pursuit of professional licensure. A 17-year old New York company, UrbanTech provides integrated structural and construction engineering services in the highly competitive infrastructure market in the Greater New York area. The company is strategically located in downtown Manhattan to capitalize on its proximity to its clients and market. Wei knows his company is well positioned for the infrastructure work the country needs, but he doesn’t plan to stop innovating. Knowing the growing importance of technology, Wei and his team continuously integrate the latest computer software and programs into their work and push UrbanTech to the forefront of civil engineering.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 272.68%
2017 Revenues ($M) $3567058.00
HQ Location New York, New York
Business Leader(s) Wei Wang
Title President

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com