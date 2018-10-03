UrbanTech Consulting Engineering PC
At UrbanTech, people matter most. From the moment an employee starts, Wei Wang sets the employee on a professional development track. He pushes for excellence–providing financial support for academic advancement and the pursuit of professional licensure. A 17-year old New York company, UrbanTech provides integrated structural and construction engineering services in the highly competitive infrastructure market in the Greater New York area. The company is strategically located in downtown Manhattan to capitalize on its proximity to its clients and market. Wei knows his company is well positioned for the infrastructure work the country needs, but he doesn’t plan to stop innovating. Knowing the growing importance of technology, Wei and his team continuously integrate the latest computer software and programs into their work and push UrbanTech to the forefront of civil engineering.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|272.68%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$3567058.00
|HQ Location
|New York, New York
|Business Leader(s)
|Wei Wang
|Title
|President