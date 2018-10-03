United Fray
It is United Fray’s belief that play has the power to transform lives, build communities, and create a positive impact in the world. When Robert Kinsler started the company 8 years ago, it was just about having another opportunity to get together with and to make new friends. Today, United Fray organizes adult social sport leagues and tournaments, produce both public and contracted events and runs a media brand (#FrayLife) that brings the local community information about the best things to do in their neighborhoods all with the mission to Make Fun Possible.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|135.46%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$3361599.00
|HQ Location
|Washington, DC
|Business Leader(s)
|Robert Kinsler
|Title
|Founder and CEO