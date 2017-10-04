UNIQUE System Skills
USS, an IT recruiting, training, and consulting company, currently works with clients in the U.S., India, and the UAE. USS is committed to maintaining a culture of integrity, diversity, and ethics, and the company places great value on providing professional, high quality services. The CEO and founder Santosh Salvi strives to hire staff with strong software skills and is willing to train those that don’t have strong IT backgrounds. Despite its global reach, Salvi says the company’s urban location has attracted staff who want to live in smaller cities. This has been key for Salvi, who says, “The business is not run by one person. It’s run by multiple people with the same interest in creating opportunity.”
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|469.02%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$2.46
|HQ Location
|Nashua, N.H.
|Business Leader(s)
|Santosh Salvi
|Title
|Founder and CEO