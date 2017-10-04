Uncorked
Uncorked, a New Orleans-based importer and distributor of wines, was founded shortly before the city was ravaged by Hurricane Katrina. Run by a mother-and-son team, the company has survived and thrived thanks to durable relationships with the restaurants, supermarkets, and liquor stores that form its primary customer base.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|120.05%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$7.16
|HQ Location
|New Orleans
|Business Leader(s)
|Nicholas Selby, David Kenney
|Title
|President, Vice President and Partner