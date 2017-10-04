Tremendous Maid
In 2010, Victoria Amador quit her job as the assistant director of housekeeping at a Florida hotel, moved back to Boston, and used 401k money to buy uniforms and equipment for Tremendous Maid, an entrepreneurial vision she shared with her mother. Since then, Amador’s mission has been to change perceptions about the cleaning industry and empower employees to feel proud of their work. Amador provides English and financial literacy classes to employees, and she has even chosen to invest money in her personnel instead of marketing when she could only choose one. The company approaches cleaning as a vehicle to enhance quality of life for clients.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|170.53%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$1.02
|HQ Location
|Boston
|Business Leader(s)
|Victoria Amador
|Title
|CEO