Transportation One, LLC
After several years of experience working for a national logistics corporation, Jamie Teets followed his entrepreneurial instincts and founded Transportation One, a third party logistics brokerage. Transportation One works with consumer product merchants of varying size, from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies. Initially focused on the food and beverage industry, Transportation One has expanded to include all aspects of commercial and industrial goods and materials. Teets prioritizes sustainable business growth and customer satisfaction with dedicated sales teams and proactive management. The company’s urban location is a draw for potential employees, as is the competitive bonus and commission structure. As the company continues to mature, Teets plans to focus on investing in proprietary, cutting-edge technology to stay relevant and maintain a competitive advantage within the industry.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|343.42%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$31481104.00
|HQ Location
|Chicago, Illinois
|Business Leader(s)
|Jamie Teets
|Title
|CEO