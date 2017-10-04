Transportation One
After several years working in the transportation and logistics industry, Jamie Teets followed his entrepreneurial instincts and founded Transportation One, a third party logistics firm. Transportation One works with consumer product merchants of varying size, from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies. Initially focusing on the food and beverage, grocery, and retail industries, Transportation One has expanded its presence to service all aspects of commercial and industrial goods and materials. Teets prioritizes sustainable business growth and customer satisfaction with dedicated, passionate sales teams. The company’s urban location is a draw for potential employees, as is the company benefits package and competitive bonus and commission structures. As the company continues to scale, Teets plans to focus on new cutting-edge technology to maintain a competitive advantage.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|229.17%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$15.80
|HQ Location
|Chicago
|Business Leader(s)
|Jamie Teets
|Title
|CEO