The Ruby Slipper Cafe
Engineers by training, Erich and Jennifer Weishaupt never expected to own a restaurant. But when a friend bought a property in their neighborhood and asked them to run a breakfast restaurant there, they took the plunge into the industry. They took an engineering project management-style approach to build their venture, and they have integrated a high level of technology to improve their customers’ and employees’ experience. Their approach paid off, and today the Ruby Slipper Café has six locations, five of which are in urban neighborhoods. As their company continues to grow, hoping to open additional locations across the Gulf Coast, the Weishaupts strive to maintain an environment for their staff that emphasizes both fun and continuous improvement.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|302.96%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$19328860.00
|HQ Location
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|Business Leader(s)
|Jennifer Weishaupt
|Title
|CEO