The Royster Group
A former recruiting manager and executive search consultant, Ken Taunton saw first-hand the shortage of diverse candidates for management and senior leadership positions. In 2001, he founded the Royster Group, an executive search firm specializing in recruiting women and people of color for leadership roles. The business has since expanded to include finding healthcare providers of color to work on federal contracts.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|60.79%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$14.73
|HQ Location
|Atlanta
|Business Leader(s)
|Ken Taunton
|Title
|President and CEO