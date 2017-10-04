The Onyx Company
When John Hamilton came to the Onyx Company as a consultant in 2010, he never anticipated that it would become his next big challenge and then a success. A natural entrepreneur, Hamilton had been looking for the chance to do sustainable, business-driven work and saw an opportunity to innovate the food disposable industry through the company. With this motivation, Hamilton turned a traditional janitorial goods company into a leading supplier of sustainable food service products. A strictly B2B entity, the Onyx Company has been directly influential in expanding the sustainable packaging supply chain and created a consulting arm of the business to educate customers on the benefits of using these products. These two factors and its ability to manage customers’ economic needs with its sustainable goals have brought its products – formerly known as being too expensive – into mainstream markets. The Onyx Company has a high staff retention rate, and its attributes access to talented local professionals and job training programs to their location in the Pilsen area of Chicago. Hamilton is looking forward to the future of the Onyx Company. He feels it has set the stage for making sustainable products more available to the masses.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|521.87%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$5.52
|HQ Location
|Chicago
|Business Leader(s)
|John Hamilton
|Title
|President