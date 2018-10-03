The Menkiti Group
For nearly 15 years, The Menkiti Group real estate services firm has invested over $200 million into Washington D.C.’s emerging neighborhoods, has developed or has in its pipeline more than 1.6 million square feet of property, and has brokered the sale of more than $1 billion in residential real estate, helping more than 1,000 families purchase first homes. Driven with a mission to transform lives, careers, and communities through real estate, and led by a visionary entrepreneur and CEO in Bo Menkiti, the firm has created and implemented a Neighborhood Transformation Model in emerging urban areas in DC, MD, and MA, recognizing the potential for creating a great neighborhood with a mix of housing stock, a thriving commercial corridor, and by enhancing the existing cultural, artistic, and other assets that make a vibrant community. The firm’s bottom line is about impact, and it is committed to helping communities realize the potential of their assets at the neighborhood level through social enterprise.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|68.26%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$17515873.00
|HQ Location
|Washington, DC
|Business Leader(s)
|Bo Menkiti
|Title
|CEO and Co-Founder