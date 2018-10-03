Keller Williams Capital Properties
DuBois Consultants, Inc.

100 Fastest-Growing Inner City Businesses

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Methodology

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Sort by:
  1. Rank
  2. Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
  3. 2017 Revenues ($M)
Clear Filters

Filter by

Clear Filters
Apply
Close

Clear Filters

Rank

VIEW:

View The Full List
93.

The Menkiti Group

Courtesy of The Menkiti Group

For nearly 15 years, The Menkiti Group real estate services firm has invested over $200 million into Washington D.C.’s emerging neighborhoods, has developed or has in its pipeline more than 1.6 million square feet of property, and has brokered the sale of more than $1 billion in residential real estate, helping more than 1,000 families purchase first homes. Driven with a mission to transform lives, careers, and communities through real estate, and led by a visionary entrepreneur and CEO in Bo Menkiti, the firm has created and implemented a Neighborhood Transformation Model in emerging urban areas in DC, MD, and MA, recognizing the potential for creating a great neighborhood with a mix of housing stock, a thriving commercial corridor, and by enhancing the existing cultural, artistic, and other assets that make a vibrant community. The firm’s bottom line is about impact, and it is committed to helping communities realize the potential of their assets at the neighborhood level through social enterprise.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 68.26%
2017 Revenues ($M) $17515873.00
HQ Location Washington, DC
Business Leader(s) Bo Menkiti
Title CEO and Co-Founder

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com