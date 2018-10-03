Denton Floyd Real Estate Group
The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

TLN Worldwide Enterprises, Inc. (dba The Leading Niche) uses data and cutting-edge consulting to deliver ‘actionable intelligence’ to commercial and government customers in domestic and international markets. These services include big data, cybersecurity, regulatory/compliance, and investigative/examination consulting. The Leading Niche is able to surpass other players in its space by being more nimble than large competitors and more efficient and experienced than small competitors. CEO Tamara Nall and her team are not afraid to automate aspects of the business to make things run more smoothly but are also deeply focused on the human aspects of their work. Ethics is a top priority, and Nall recalls turning down multi-million dollar contracts due to ethical concerns. In the future, she hopes to develop her company’s expertise into a software product to more easily deliver some of The Leading Niche’s key services. The company is headquartered in Harlem; over a third of the employees live in underserved communities and many, like Nall herself, enjoy walking to work through the neighborhood each day.

Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 265.56%
2017 Revenues ($M) $6329245.00
HQ Location Washington, DC
Business Leader(s) Tamara Nall
Title President and CEO

