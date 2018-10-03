The Leading Niche
TLN Worldwide Enterprises, Inc. (dba The Leading Niche) uses data and cutting-edge consulting to deliver ‘actionable intelligence’ to commercial and government customers in domestic and international markets. These services include big data, cybersecurity, regulatory/compliance, and investigative/examination consulting. The Leading Niche is able to surpass other players in its space by being more nimble than large competitors and more efficient and experienced than small competitors. CEO Tamara Nall and her team are not afraid to automate aspects of the business to make things run more smoothly but are also deeply focused on the human aspects of their work. Ethics is a top priority, and Nall recalls turning down multi-million dollar contracts due to ethical concerns. In the future, she hopes to develop her company’s expertise into a software product to more easily deliver some of The Leading Niche’s key services. The company is headquartered in Harlem; over a third of the employees live in underserved communities and many, like Nall herself, enjoy walking to work through the neighborhood each day.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|265.56%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$6329245.00
|HQ Location
|Washington, DC
|Business Leader(s)
|Tamara Nall
|Title
|President and CEO