Custom Pro Logistics
Vazquez Commercial Contracting, LLC

100 Fastest-Growing Inner City Businesses

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Methodology

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Sort by:
  1. Rank
  2. Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
  3. 2017 Revenues ($M)
Clear Filters

Filter by

Clear Filters
Apply
Close

Clear Filters

Rank

VIEW:

View The Full List
5.

Texas of All Tech Electric, LLC

Courtesy of Texas of All Tech Electric, LLC

Kelly Smith graduated with an electrical engineering degree, and briefly spent time in the corporate world before becoming owner of Texas of All Tech Electric in 2015. Providing innovative and quality solutions to their customers, All Tech provides electrical services nationwide. Since the beginning, Kelly has seen the industry change rapidly, which only presents more opportunities for her and her employees. Advancements in LED lighting and control systems, for instance, have given the All Tech Team the opportunity to train employees on new systems, while also providing better, more energy efficient options to customers. All Tech’s goal is to continue to grow strategically and slowly over the next 3 to 5 years as they continue to look for customers and partnerships that align with their company vision.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 1584.77%
2017 Revenues ($M) $7321590.00
HQ Location McKinney, Texas
Business Leader(s) Kelly Smith
Title CEO

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com