Texas of All Tech Electric, LLC
Kelly Smith graduated with an electrical engineering degree, and briefly spent time in the corporate world before becoming owner of Texas of All Tech Electric in 2015. Providing innovative and quality solutions to their customers, All Tech provides electrical services nationwide. Since the beginning, Kelly has seen the industry change rapidly, which only presents more opportunities for her and her employees. Advancements in LED lighting and control systems, for instance, have given the All Tech Team the opportunity to train employees on new systems, while also providing better, more energy efficient options to customers. All Tech’s goal is to continue to grow strategically and slowly over the next 3 to 5 years as they continue to look for customers and partnerships that align with their company vision.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|1584.77%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$7321590.00
|HQ Location
|McKinney, Texas
|Business Leader(s)
|Kelly Smith
|Title
|CEO