Texas Coin and Commercial Laundry
Texas Coin and Commercial Laundry is a full-service laundry equipment distributor and route operator offering commercial laundry parts, equipment installation, laundry management, and laundry supplies to a variety of clients across North Texas. A diverse set of clientele use their services, from hotel and apartment complex owners to families who walk to the neighborhood laundromat. The company donates laundry soap and supplies to homeless shelters and also supports a variety of Catholic charities in the community.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|120.84%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$3.13
|HQ Location
|Dallas
|Business Leader(s)
|Kellie and Mike Blumberg
|Title
|Co-Owners