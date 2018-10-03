Terraphase Engineering Inc.
Terraphase was founded in 2010 with the goal of developing a full-service engineering and consulting firm that provides high-quality services to clients with regional and nationwide operations. The team is comprised of registered professionals in civil engineering, geology, hydrogeology, and geotechnical engineering. Terraphase was founded on what CEO William Carson and the team believe are the key tenets of client service: understanding our clients’ needs; dedication to technical quality; responsiveness and flexibility; and, cost-effective project management. Despite the small business atmosphere of Terraphase, the team is serious about continuing to take on bigger competitors.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|142.6%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$12929591.00
|HQ Location
|Oakland, California
|Business Leader(s)
|William Carson
|Title
|President