The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

Terraphase Engineering Inc.

Terraphase was founded in 2010 with the goal of developing a full-service engineering and consulting firm that provides high-quality services to clients with regional and nationwide operations. The team is comprised of registered professionals in civil engineering, geology, hydrogeology, and geotechnical engineering. Terraphase was founded on what CEO William Carson and the team believe are the key tenets of client service: understanding our clients’ needs; dedication to technical quality; responsiveness and flexibility; and, cost-effective project management. Despite the small business atmosphere of Terraphase, the team is serious about continuing to take on bigger competitors.

Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 142.6%
2017 Revenues ($M) $12929591.00
HQ Location Oakland, California
Business Leader(s) William Carson
Title President

