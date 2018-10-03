TeamSnap, Inc.
Dave DuPont was a tech industry veteran serving as an assistant coach on his son’s lacrosse team when he realized that the youth sports world was really disorganized. In 2009, he founded Team Snap to facilitate communication and organization across all sports organizations. Today TeamSnap provides mobile and web applications that help 20 million organizers, coaches, managers, players and parents communicate and coordinate activities. The industry has significantly consolidated as conglomerates acquire smaller companies providing software for clubs, leagues and associations. (TeamSnap provides a comprehensive suite of software tools for all sports organizations, even individual teams.) While Dave has no interest in being acquired, the company is planning to go public in the next few years. Dave is most proud of the millions of customers who love TeamSnap and the positive difference it has made in making their lives easier. He is also proud to have created a company culture that people enjoy, as evidenced by TeamSnap’s three-year recognition as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|545.98%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$12313903.00
|HQ Location
|Boulder, Colorado
|Business Leader(s)
|Dave DuPont
|Title
|President and CEO