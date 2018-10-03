Scott, Vicknair, Hair & Checki, LLC
Construction Cost Management, Inc

100 Fastest-Growing Inner City Businesses

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

19.

TeamSnap, Inc.

Courtesy of TeamSnap

Dave DuPont was a tech industry veteran serving as an assistant coach on his son’s lacrosse team when he realized that the youth sports world was really disorganized. In 2009, he founded Team Snap to facilitate communication and organization across all sports organizations. Today TeamSnap provides mobile and web applications that help 20 million organizers, coaches, managers, players and parents communicate and coordinate activities. The industry has significantly consolidated as conglomerates acquire smaller companies providing software for clubs, leagues and associations. (TeamSnap provides a comprehensive suite of software tools for all sports organizations, even individual teams.) While Dave has no interest in being acquired, the company is planning to go public in the next few years. Dave is most proud of the millions of customers who love TeamSnap and the positive difference it has made in making their lives easier. He is also proud to have created a company culture that people enjoy, as evidenced by TeamSnap’s three-year recognition as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 545.98%
2017 Revenues ($M) $12313903.00
HQ Location Boulder, Colorado
Business Leader(s) Dave DuPont
Title President and CEO

