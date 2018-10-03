COLAB Multimedia LLC
The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

56.

Team SI

Courtesy of Team SI

Established in 2010, Team SI is a data-driven marketing firm whose designers, strategists and data specialists create unique customer experiences for clients using digital and social platforms. Their growth and innovation has been recognized extensively, earning status as a Goolge Premier Partner, Inc. 500 Fatest Growing Companies, “50 Innovative Companies to Watch” by Silicon Review, Best Places to Work in Arkansas, and Arkansas Business of the Year Finalist. Team SI has introduced a next level Team SI has introduced the next level of marketing system with a two-shot approach: Data-Driven Automation + Human Optimization. This system is called Doppio by Team SI. Doppio pairs the most sophisticated, aggregated and automated data analytics available with insights and instincts of our certified professional staff to optimize campaign effectiveness. Team SI does not follow the pack, but leads it. Team SI is perhaps best known for coining the term “TraDigital, The Art of Blending Traditional and Digital Marketing”, which they build into each data-driven marketing plan. Team SI represents local, regional and national clients in a variety of categories including automotive, communications, agriculture, retail, financial, banking, state and local government, equipment dealers, healthcare and higher education.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 175.32%
2017 Revenues ($M) $11301839.00
HQ Location Little Rock, Arkansas
Business Leader(s) Tim Whitley
Title CEO

