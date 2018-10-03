Team SI
Established in 2010, Team SI is a data-driven marketing firm whose designers, strategists and data specialists create unique customer experiences for clients using digital and social platforms. Their growth and innovation has been recognized extensively, earning status as a Goolge Premier Partner, Inc. 500 Fatest Growing Companies, “50 Innovative Companies to Watch” by Silicon Review, Best Places to Work in Arkansas, and Arkansas Business of the Year Finalist. Team SI has introduced a next level Team SI has introduced the next level of marketing system with a two-shot approach: Data-Driven Automation + Human Optimization. This system is called Doppio by Team SI. Doppio pairs the most sophisticated, aggregated and automated data analytics available with insights and instincts of our certified professional staff to optimize campaign effectiveness. Team SI does not follow the pack, but leads it. Team SI is perhaps best known for coining the term “TraDigital, The Art of Blending Traditional and Digital Marketing”, which they build into each data-driven marketing plan. Team SI represents local, regional and national clients in a variety of categories including automotive, communications, agriculture, retail, financial, banking, state and local government, equipment dealers, healthcare and higher education.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|175.32%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$11301839.00
|HQ Location
|Little Rock, Arkansas
|Business Leader(s)
|Tim Whitley
|Title
|CEO