100 Fastest-Growing Inner City Businesses

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

100.

TCG, Inc.

For more than two decades, TCG has provided custom IT solutions and consulting services to the U.S. federal government. A lifelong D.C. resident, TCG President and Founder Daniel Turner believes in being a good corporate citizen and a good employer. The company spent 12 years in a gentrifying location; it got so nice that last year the company moved to a new location, in an area that is sorely in need of positive attention from businesses. Very close to the former site of Walter Reed Hospital, the neighborhood has a developing commercial area that will serve the residents very well, and superbly complement TCG‘s “Positively Distinct” culture. TCG has been encouraging other property owners to improve their locations and is working to get the neighborhood invested in the revitalization.

Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 56.19%
2017 Revenues ($M) $29463702.00
HQ Location Washington, DC
Business Leader(s) Daniel Turner
Title President

