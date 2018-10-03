TCG, Inc.
For more than two decades, TCG has provided custom IT solutions and consulting services to the U.S. federal government. A lifelong D.C. resident, TCG President and Founder Daniel Turner believes in being a good corporate citizen and a good employer. The company spent 12 years in a gentrifying location; it got so nice that last year the company moved to a new location, in an area that is sorely in need of positive attention from businesses. Very close to the former site of Walter Reed Hospital, the neighborhood has a developing commercial area that will serve the residents very well, and superbly complement TCG‘s “Positively Distinct” culture. TCG has been encouraging other property owners to improve their locations and is working to get the neighborhood invested in the revitalization.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|56.19%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$29463702.00
|HQ Location
|Washington, DC
|Business Leader(s)
|Daniel Turner
|Title
|President