TANTARA Corporation
TANTARA Corporation is a woman-owned and operated environmental remediation and civil construction company that works with the Department of Defense and major industrial clients. Located in Worcester, Massachusetts, the company cites recruitment of talented people as key to its past, as well as continued, growth. CEO Dawn Dearborn considers living in an urban area to be an asset, because it gives her access to a broader workforce and a central location from which to conduct operations across states and countries. With global aspirations, the company’s project reach currently extends from New England along the Eastern seaboard to customers as distant as continental Europe and the Aleutian Islands.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|203.3%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$23043524.00
|HQ Location
|Worceste,r Massachusetts
|Business Leader(s)
|Dawn Dearborn
|Title
|President