TANTARA
TANTARA is a woman-owned and operated full-service construction and remediation company that works with the Department of Defense and major industrial clients. Its corporate headquarters is located in Worcester, Mass., but it also has offices in New Hampshire and Rhode Island. The company cites recruitment of talented people as key to its past, as well as continued growth. CEO Dawn Dearborn considers having the offices located in an urban area to be an asset because it gives her access to a broader workforce and a central location from which to conduct operations across states and countries. With global aspirations, the company’s project reach currently extends from New England along the eastern seaboard to customers as distant as continental Europe and the Aleutian Islands.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|252.36%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$22.89
|HQ Location
|Worcester, Mass.
|Business Leader(s)
|Dawn Dearborn
|Title
|President