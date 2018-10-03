Red’s Best (Wildfish DBA)
The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

79.

StudioLabs

Courtesy of StudioLabs

Founder and CEO Liz Young says that StudioLabs wasn’t the result of “a grand scheme to go out and set the world on fire.” Rather, it happened out of necessity. After 9/11 agencies were pulling out big ad placements because they wanted to wait until things “normalized.” The agency Liz was working for closed its doors and Liz freelanced until she had so much work to do that she needed to hire. 15 years later and StudioLabs continues to experience an impressive growth rate over 100%. One way they’ve managed to do so is by staying at the forefront of all new technologies. It’s not only important, but necessary: “Certain technologies get to a point where they are easily replicated digital products they can be handled by overseas digital shops,” explains Liz. Therefore, there are StudioLabs team members that are assigned to research new technologies and decide which ones the organization needs to be trained on. Liz also attributes their growth to their location in downtown Buffalo. New York has invested a billion dollars into bringing jobs to the area and StudioLabs has benefited from the resurgence.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 104.63%
2017 Revenues ($M) $3557355.00
HQ Location Buffalo, New York
Business Leader(s) Liz Young
Title CEO

