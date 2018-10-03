Studio ARQ
Studio ARQ is a full service architectural firm that aims to build timeless, functional and beautiful architecture while being responsive to the communities that they serve. Founded in 2008 by Cesar Santoy, Studio ARQ’s client segments include healthcare, residential, municipal and commercial projects. One key aspect that Studio ARQ strives to achieve is to listen to their clients as the prime users, which translates into designing buildings that reflect a people-centric approach. Internally, Studio ARQ prioritizes human capital by providing opportunities and access to professional development that facilitates advancing their careers. Studio ARQ’s emphasis on professional development has enabled their team members to gain knowledge in a fast-paced industry by upholding a company culture of continual improvement and collaboration.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|272.65%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$1243541.00
|HQ Location
|Chicago, Illinois
|Business Leader(s)
|Cesar A Santoy
|Title
|Principal