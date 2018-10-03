Streamline Group
Streamline Group is a fully integrated residential real estate development company focused on revitalizing urban markets. From acquisition to entitlements, property sales, warranties, and management, plans and permits, construction and development and everything in between, Streamline Group streamlines the home buying process. It is Streamline’s mission to turn vacant lots and blighted properties into equal opportunity housing that will revitalize urban communities, eradicate crime, and improve economic circumstances for fellow city-dwellers.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|222.22%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$29000000.00
|HQ Location
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Business Leader(s)
|Sean Schellenger
|Title
|CEO