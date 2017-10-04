Spears Group
Born and raised in New Orleans, Cleveland Spears caught the entrepreneurial bug early on in life, starting Spears Group in his hometown when he was just 25 years old. This award-winning public relations and special events firm specializes in integrating brands with unique experiential marketing. The Spears Group also distinguishes itself by its roots in the community: with a young, diverse, and energetic workforce, this communications firm embodies NOLA’s transformation and resurgence after Katrina. By staying in the central business district instead of moving out of the downtown community, the Spears Group has remained authentic and accessible to its clients.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|250.00%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$1.40
|HQ Location
|New Orleans
|Business Leader(s)
|Cleveland Spears
|Title
|President and CEO