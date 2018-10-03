Skratch Labs
Skratch Labs’ Co-Founder and CEO Ian MacGregor describes himself and his business partner as “reluctant entrepreneurs.” Founder Dr. Allen Lim found that pro cyclists like Ian needed a drink that was more effective at hydration while not offending the gut or palate. What started as a way to fuel themselves has grown into an international business in just 6 years. Skratch Labs sells to over 6,000 cycling shops, grocers, and specialty stores like REI for retail distribution. Looking forward, Ian is most excited about “helping people become better by using the real ingredients in Skratch to fuel their active lifestyle, and through the education and inspiration available in the three cookbooks Dr. Lim has written.”
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|163.54%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$6640244.00
|HQ Location
|Boulder, Colorado
|Business Leader(s)
|Ian MacGregor
|Title
|CEO and Co-Founder